William Blair Weighs in on Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.60.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $461.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $466.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

