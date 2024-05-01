Brokers Set Expectations for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWB. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director James S. Johnson sold 12,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $146,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,012.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

