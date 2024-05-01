A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a report released on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $82.84 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

