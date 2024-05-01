American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMH opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

