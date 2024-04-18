E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EJH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

E-Home Household Service stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. E-Home Household Service has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

