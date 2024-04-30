LGL Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $427.90. 24,600,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,665,695. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.11 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.