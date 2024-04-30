NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 0.9%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.73 and last traded at $93.23. 1,285,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,276,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

