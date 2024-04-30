Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 7,775 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,180,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 1,186,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

