Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 4,935 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 84,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.38. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

