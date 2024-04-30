WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 5,481 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 44,662,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,211,258. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

