Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Dylan Allread Sells 35,855 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $19,585.35.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $47,166.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Dylan Allread sold 26,703 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $44,594.01.

NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

