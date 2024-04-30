Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,077,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,395,000 after buying an additional 1,252,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,905,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,123,229. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

