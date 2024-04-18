Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 22 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,443.91 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,586.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,364.25. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Booking by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

