Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN) Insider Purchases A$32,837.50 in Stock

Urbanise.com Limited (ASX:UBN – Get Free Report) insider Darc Rasmussen bought 92,500 shares of Urbanise.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$32,837.50 ($21,185.48).
Darc Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Darc Rasmussen bought 83,628 shares of Urbanise.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,687.94 ($19,153.51).
Urbanise.com Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.
About Urbanise.com
Urbanise.com Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud-based software platforms for the strata and facilities management industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and rest of Africa. It engages in the development and commercialization of intellectual property associated software licensing and consulting services.
