Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

