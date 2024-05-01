Kimco Realty (KIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

