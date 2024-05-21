Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 829,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

NYSE BA traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $185.06. 1,711,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

