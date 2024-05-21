Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 112,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of Visa worth $1,906,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of V traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,554. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.