Colliers International Group (CIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.64 billion.
Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
