Colliers International Group (CIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.23 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.64 billion.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

In other news, Director John Curtin sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.86, for a total transaction of C$616,378.86. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.56, for a total value of C$167,560.00. Also, Director John Curtin sold 5,100 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.86, for a total transaction of C$616,378.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,830 shares of company stock worth $6,345,139.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

