Cardno Limited (CDD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on June 23rd

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Cardno Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Cardno
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardno
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
Receive News & Ratings for Cardno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.