Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $3.35 billion and $18.52 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00058168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00019420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

