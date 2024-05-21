Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 163,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Chevron by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 89,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,173,721. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $297.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

