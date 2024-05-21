CRH plc to Issue Dividend of $0.35 (LON:CRH)

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRH Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRH traded down GBX 84 ($1.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,352 ($80.73). 562,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,159. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 3,736 ($47.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,976 ($88.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,547.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,847.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shaun Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,708 ($110.68) per share, with a total value of £87,080 ($110,676.16). Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

