Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,524,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session's volume of 2,398,828 shares.The stock last traded at $223.75 and had previously closed at $229.17.

The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.53.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

