Aptiv (APTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of APTV opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

