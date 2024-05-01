Aptiv (APTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Aptiv to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptiv Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of APTV opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
