NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NS opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,688,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after buying an additional 1,086,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after acquiring an additional 351,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,858 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

