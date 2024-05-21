Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,075 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. 1,859,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

