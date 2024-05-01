Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

