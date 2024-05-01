Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NAVB opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.13. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
