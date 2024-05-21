Franklin Resources Inc. Has $529.15 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $529,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 5,250,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,053,781. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

