Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $211,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.51. The company had a trading volume of 680,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,561. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

