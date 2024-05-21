Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,539,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $4,171,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

