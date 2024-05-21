ether.fi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $484.81 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00006025 BTC on major exchanges. ether.fi has a total market cap of $484.81 million and approximately $539.34 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ether.fi

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 3.99822962 USD and is up 18.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $342,018,359.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

