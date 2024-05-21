Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

DE traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.81. 713,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.44. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.