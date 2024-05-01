Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Price Performance

KAMN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kaman has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kaman by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Kaman in the third quarter worth $479,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 69.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

