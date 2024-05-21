Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 536 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $28.56. 25,912,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,501,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -473.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

