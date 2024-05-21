Davis R M Inc. Sells 80,398 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,398 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 166,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 30,117 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,437. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

