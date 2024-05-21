Seven Mile Advisory Has $428,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,883,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

