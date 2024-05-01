UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.75.

UNF opened at $160.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.19). UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

