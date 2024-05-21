Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $667.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,741. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $634.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.59.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

