Seven Mile Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

NKE stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,130. The firm has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

