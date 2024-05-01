Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H

Hydro One Stock Up 0.1 %

H stock opened at C$38.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.90. The stock has a market cap of C$23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.