Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,543 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.29. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $201.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

