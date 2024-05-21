Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

