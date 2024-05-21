Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.18.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $445.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

