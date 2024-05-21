Mckinley Capital Management LLC Buys 16,472 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 319.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 134,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,435 shares of company stock worth $34,398,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $178.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

