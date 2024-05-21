Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.59 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.