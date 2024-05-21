Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lowered by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $368.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

