Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 7,984 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 245.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at $67,765,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,580,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 40,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $4,549,270.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,455 shares in the company, valued at $67,765,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

