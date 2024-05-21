PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $27.77 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.27 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

